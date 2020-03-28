Analysts Expect Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.31). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CALA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $4.81. 945,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,699. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $311.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 98,060 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,559,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.