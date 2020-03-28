Analysts Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $9.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,241,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,688. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.50.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Earnings History and Estimates for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

