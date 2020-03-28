Analysts Expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $672.50 Million

Brokerages expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report sales of $672.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $636.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $684.80 million. FleetCor Technologies posted sales of $621.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

In related news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $196.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.10. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

