Analysts Expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Infosys reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 23,759,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,165,576. Infosys has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,411,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844,235 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Infosys by 2,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,061,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,838,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030,407 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Infosys by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 10,551,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 24,216,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,890,000 after buying an additional 3,765,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.