Analysts Expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Brokerages expect that L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) will report $4.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.67 billion. L3Harris reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 165.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full-year sales of $19.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.04 billion to $19.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $20.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,474,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.05 and its 200 day moving average is $204.62. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

