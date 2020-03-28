Analysts Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.52. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $10.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $13.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.22. The stock had a trading volume of 911,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,083. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.08. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

