Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. Monster Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.39. 3,997,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,098. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.08. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

