Analysts Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NLTX stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,104. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $379.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 101,594 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,160,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,915,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,434,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

