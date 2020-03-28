Analysts Expect Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Senesco Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Senesco Technologies reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Senesco Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Senesco Technologies.

Shares of Senesco Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 62,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. Senesco Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

