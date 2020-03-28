Analysts Expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 131.32% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIEN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $13.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.43.

Shares of Sientra stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,831,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,126. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $115.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.58. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 97,855.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,022 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 392.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 634,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 505,718 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 210,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.