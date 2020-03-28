Analysts Expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.28). Stemline Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 million. Stemline Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.74% and a negative return on equity of 56.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.44. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, insider Robert Francomano sold 5,064 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $34,030.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 9,487 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $48,193.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $815,230 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,312,000 after purchasing an additional 967,881 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,023,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 345,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 306,011 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,883,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 274,433 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 760,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 249,158 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

