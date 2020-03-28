Analysts Expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.11). Stitch Fix reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $101,273.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,920 over the last ninety days. 47.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 184,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $12.70 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

