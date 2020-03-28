Analysts Expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) to report $46.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.52 million. Tristate Capital reported sales of $43.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year sales of $183.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.84 million to $199.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $208.20 million, with estimates ranging from $190.23 million to $237.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.51 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSC shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director David L. Bonvenuto purchased 2,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,251.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Getz purchased 15,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,764 shares of company stock valued at $490,056. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $286.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.17. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

