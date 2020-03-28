Analysts Expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) will report $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. UniFirst posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $9.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

UNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $153,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,167. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $55,289,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $27,635,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $15,767,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $8,784,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in UniFirst by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 436,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,218,000 after purchasing an additional 41,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF traded down $4.89 on Friday, hitting $144.95. 202,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,539. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

