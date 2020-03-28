Analysts Expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). USA Compression Partners also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

USAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.68 million, a P/E ratio of -282.00 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,074,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 473.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 53,451 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 28,143 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

