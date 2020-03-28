Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. WhiteHorse Finance also reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 million.

WHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $163.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.84%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,245. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 168,225 shares of company stock worth $1,849,775. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.