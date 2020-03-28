Analyzing Crowdstrike (CRWD) & Its Peers

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is one of 214 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Crowdstrike to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

This table compares Crowdstrike and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crowdstrike -29.45% -33.49% -13.29% Crowdstrike Competitors -58.72% -94.04% -6.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crowdstrike and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crowdstrike $481.41 million -$141.78 million -60.61 Crowdstrike Competitors $2.10 billion $345.27 million -0.53

Crowdstrike’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crowdstrike. Crowdstrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Crowdstrike shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crowdstrike and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crowdstrike 1 5 18 0 2.71 Crowdstrike Competitors 2283 10131 17788 955 2.56

Crowdstrike presently has a consensus target price of $75.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.14%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 26.93%. Given Crowdstrike’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crowdstrike is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Crowdstrike rivals beat Crowdstrike on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.