Anchor (ANCT) 1-Day Volume Hits $26,741.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00011860 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Anchor has traded down 0% against the dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $26,741.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.02506749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194121 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00042863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,248 tokens. Anchor's official website is theanchor.io. Anchor's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases.

Anchor Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

