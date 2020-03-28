Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,043,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,004,737,000 after buying an additional 153,413 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 622,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after buying an additional 162,938 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

Shares of AAPL opened at $247.74 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.23 and a 200-day moving average of $270.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

