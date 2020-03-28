Ankr Reaches Market Cap of $6.79 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 29% against the US dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $15.05 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinall, Upbit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00052108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.83 or 0.04910340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00066727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036928 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bgogo, Coinall, Bittrex, IDEX, KuCoin, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, Hotbit, Coinone, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, Bitinka, Huobi Korea, ABCC, Upbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

