ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Position Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,361,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,165,893 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $31,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,730,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,354,000 after acquiring an additional 920,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,287,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,167,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,520,000 after acquiring an additional 331,963 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,766,000 after acquiring an additional 48,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,816,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 150,661 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.31%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.