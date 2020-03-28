ANON Hits Market Capitalization of $47,304.99 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $47,304.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANON has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.02520032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194227 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033964 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

