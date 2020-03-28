Apex (CPX) Reaches Market Cap of $677,106.55

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Apex has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Apex token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Bit-Z and LBank. Apex has a market cap of $677,106.55 and approximately $39,944.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002536 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

