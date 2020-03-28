APIS Reaches Market Cap of $3.20 Million (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. One APIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. During the last seven days, APIS has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. APIS has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $255,768.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APIS alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007181 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,058,729,161 tokens. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.