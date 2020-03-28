apM Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $77,121.00 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. apM Coin has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $77,121.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00051650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.04873841 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00065082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036841 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

