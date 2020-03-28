Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0007 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $786,399.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005790 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008084 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001856 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

