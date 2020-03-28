AppCoins (APPC) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $672,021.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BiteBTC, Huobi and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.02465834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194954 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042542 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033894 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, IDEX, BiteBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.