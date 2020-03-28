AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPF. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 110.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 485,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 254,874 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 255,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 102.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. AppFolio has a one year low of $76.52 and a one year high of $148.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average of $109.31.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.61 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

