Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. Appian reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $1,071,166. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $1,247,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPN traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.00. 645,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

