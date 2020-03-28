Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 175,158 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $147,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $247.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.