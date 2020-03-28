Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Apple by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 491,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,691,000 after purchasing an additional 175,158 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 290,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $85,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,879,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 237,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $247.74 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.23 and its 200-day moving average is $270.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apple from to in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

