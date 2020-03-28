Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,043,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,004,737,000 after purchasing an additional 153,413 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from to in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

Shares of AAPL traded down $10.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.74. 50,826,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,733,800. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.23 and a 200-day moving average of $270.53. The stock has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

