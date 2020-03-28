AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,925 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of AMETEK worth $15,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,761,000 after buying an additional 102,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,349,000 after buying an additional 822,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,575,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,465,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,694,000 after buying an additional 147,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.09. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

