AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,519,560 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 1,518.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,751,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519,560 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 4.46% of Mallinckrodt worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Mallinckrodt stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

