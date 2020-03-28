AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 48,239 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,239 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Cinemark worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

In related news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Insiders have bought a total of 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CNK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.