AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Penske Automotive Group worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,286 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE PAG opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.14. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

