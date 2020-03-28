AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 229.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 951,326 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after buying an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404,966 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,303,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $717,623,000 after acquiring an additional 931,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $7.62 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

