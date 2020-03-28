AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Planet Fitness worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively acquired 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $499,300.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,269.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

