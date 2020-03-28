AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 135.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,321 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Sanderson Farms worth $15,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

Shares of SAFM opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.33 and a 200 day moving average of $150.42. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

