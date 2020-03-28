AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 10,551 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vipshop worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in Vipshop by 444.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,021 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,546 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,315,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,318,000 after buying an additional 4,065,337 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,107,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.