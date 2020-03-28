AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 437,341 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 504.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,341 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of The Western Union worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 857,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Western Union by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 227,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Western Union by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after buying an additional 1,397,327 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in The Western Union by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Shares of WU opened at $19.74 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

