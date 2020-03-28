AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 65,821 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,821 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Minerals Technologies worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 28.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 136.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 61.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 78,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 506,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

MTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. Minerals Technologies Inc has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.