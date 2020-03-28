AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 87,966 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,966 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kellogg worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,567,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,332,000 after buying an additional 603,888 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,103,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,037,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,371,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,292,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,418,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,201,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

