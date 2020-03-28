AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Insight Enterprises worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,545 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 292,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,507,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

