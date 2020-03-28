AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Morningstar worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $166.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.89.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,369,805.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,940,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,046,918.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $1,562,893.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,931,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,680,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,874 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,105 over the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

