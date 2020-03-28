AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111,745 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLDD. BidaskClub cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GLDD opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.