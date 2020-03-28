AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 75,292 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Hexcel worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,175,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HXL stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

