AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,919 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Synaptics worth $15,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.95 and a beta of 1.13. Synaptics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

