AQR Capital Management LLC Has $13.32 Million Stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,238,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RDY shares. TheStreet lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of RDY opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $46.19.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

