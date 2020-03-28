AQR Capital Management LLC Has $13.58 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,715,028 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,670,551,000 after buying an additional 1,059,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,586,000 after purchasing an additional 645,546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,930,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 678,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,705,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,959 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Insiders acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.49.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

